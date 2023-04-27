ROCKPORT — Bay Chamber presents Halcyon String Quartet Wednesday, May 10, at 1 p.m. at Union Hall, 24 Central St. Well-known to Midcoast audiences from its extensive performances and educational work through Bay Chamber Music School, Halcyon is a string quartet and a collective of socially engaged musicians including Sophie and Josie Davis, violins; Colin Wheatley, viola; and Ju Young Lee, cello.
As performers, artists and collaborators, the musicians strive to share their love of music in ways that foster connection, community, vibrancy, joy, warmth and accessibility. Their program includes Dvorak’s beloved “American” quartet alongside works by Caroline Shaw, Rafiq Bhatia and more.
Bay Chamber’s Midday Music Series features innovative artists and ensembles and offers a midday break in the relaxed atmosphere of Union Hall. Feel free to bring your lunch. Tickets include coffee and cookies available before the concert. Bay Chamber is committed to making live performance accessible to a broad audience by offering a tiered ticket pricing system. Tickets are $35 for adults age 35 and older, $20 for adults ages 22 to 34 and Pay-What-You-Wish for those age 21 and younger. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit baychamber.org or call 236-2823.