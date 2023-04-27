Music

ROCKPORT — Bay Chamber presents Halcyon String Quartet Wednesday, May 10, at 1 p.m. at Union Hall, 24 Central St. Well-known to Midcoast audiences from its extensive performances and educational work through Bay Chamber Music School, Halcyon is a string quartet and a collective of socially engaged musicians including Sophie and Josie Davis, violins; Colin Wheatley, viola; and Ju Young Lee, cello.

As performers, artists and collaborators, the musicians strive to share their love of music in ways that foster connection, community, vibrancy, joy, warmth and accessibility. Their program includes Dvorak’s beloved “American” quartet alongside works by Caroline Shaw, Rafiq Bhatia and more.

