Music

Lisa Redfern.jpg

Lisa Redfern
David Dodson.jpg

David Dodson

ROCKLAND — On Saturday, July 22, at 7 p.m., the Good Trouble Project is back with another concert at the First Universalist Church in Rockland. Hosted by singer-songwriters John and Rachel Nicholas, the GTP is a music series held once a season to help raise money for local organizations. The beneficiary of the July concert is Finding Our Voices.

Finding Our Voices is a grassroots survivor-powered nonprofit giving voice and a hand up to Maine survivors of domestic abuse. The group was founded three years ago by Patrisha McLean of Camden. The group’s most visible project is posters in downtown business windows featuring McLean's photo portraits of 45 Maine survivors, including Governor Janet T. Mills, along with a quote of the abuse they transcended.