CAMDEN — Camden Opera House presents Camden Summer Sounds, a free outdoor concert series, 4 p.m. Sundays in August at the Camden Snow Bowl, 20 Barnestown Road. Folk stalwarts the Gawler Family Band will perform Sunday, Aug. 20.
The Gawlers are a fun-loving, folksinging, fiddle-playing family from the heart of Maine. John and Ellen Gawler met playing traditional fiddle music for contra dances around the state of Maine in the 1970s. When they had their three daughters, Molly, Edith and Elsie, it was only natural to fold them into an already thriving musical life. That life included being part the Boston-based fiddle orchestra known as Childsplay; participating each year in the Maine Fiddle Camp; playing for contra dances, small listening audiences, large opera houses, weddings, and any manner of shindigs. At some point, the second generation began taking the stage as the Gawler Sisters, weaving intricate three-part harmony songs enriched by the familial quality of their voices. Bennett Konesni and Ethan Tischler also are part of the Gawler Family Band.
Attendees are invited to bring their own lawn seating and picnics for the hillside. Water will be available for a dollar a bottle, to benefit the opera house’s Community Arts Fund. In addition to CAF, Camden Summer Sounds is supported by the Camden Snow Bowl and the Town of Camden.
Please note that all dogs must be on leash. In the event of wet weather, the concerts will be held at the downtown Camden Opera House. The rain location decision will be made at 5 p.m. the day before and posted on camdenoperahouse.com and in social media.