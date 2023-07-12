Music

ROCKLAND — The Sail, Power and Steam Museum of Rockland will host internationally renowned instrumentalist and singer songwriter, Gabriel Donohue, at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 30.

Based in Philadelphia, Penn., Donohue is known from the dance halls of Dublin to the East Wing of the White House to the Irish pubs of Manhattan. He performs primarily on guitar and piano but also plays several more instruments from bouzouki/mandolin to Irish and exotic percussion. He performs throughout the USA both solo and along with a cadre of well-known musicians, including a three-year tour with the Grammy Award winning Chieftains. He has recorded with the Boston Pops, Eileen Ivers, Joanie Madden, James Keane, Sean Quinn, Brian Conway, John Whelan, Karen Mal, Aoife Clancy and Liam Clancy, always dazzling audiences with his combination of Irish, Celtic and other lively musical genres.

