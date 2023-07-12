ROCKLAND — The Sail, Power and Steam Museum of Rockland will host internationally renowned instrumentalist and singer songwriter, Gabriel Donohue, at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 30.
Based in Philadelphia, Penn., Donohue is known from the dance halls of Dublin to the East Wing of the White House to the Irish pubs of Manhattan. He performs primarily on guitar and piano but also plays several more instruments from bouzouki/mandolin to Irish and exotic percussion. He performs throughout the USA both solo and along with a cadre of well-known musicians, including a three-year tour with the Grammy Award winning Chieftains. He has recorded with the Boston Pops, Eileen Ivers, Joanie Madden, James Keane, Sean Quinn, Brian Conway, John Whelan, Karen Mal, Aoife Clancy and Liam Clancy, always dazzling audiences with his combination of Irish, Celtic and other lively musical genres.
Among the “friends” joining Donohue will be fiddler Alden Robinson who grew up along the coast of Maine. In college, he studied Irish fiddle in Ireland at the University College of Cork, and for the past five years or so has toured and recorded with the Press Gang, an Irish trad band from Portland.
The museum is proud to include Gabriel Donohue & Friends in their series of concerts in support of museum programming.
Tickets may be purchased ($25) in advance, online or at the museum (call 207-596-0200), until noon on the day of the event. Tickets will be available at the door as available seating allows.