ROCKLAND — Multi-discipline artist and educator Fyütch will appear on the Strand Theatre stage Friday, April 28, at 6:30 p.m. as part of the Strand Family Series. Fyütch’s live shows blend hip-hop, soul, R&B, pop and reggae, and are filled with spirited songs, spoken word and visual storytelling to educate, entertain and empower the next generation. The show can be experienced in person at the theater or livestreamed from home. Tickets for both options are offered on a Pay-What-You-Can scale, $0-20.
A Grammy-nominated music and social justice artist, Fyütch and his work have been featured on The Today Show, NPR, Sirius XM’s Kids Place Live and more. Born Harold Simmons II in Gary, Ind., Fyütch gained musical notoriety in Nashville, Tenn. as the lead singer of hip-hop/soul band Biscuits and Gravy, opening for acts like Kanye West and Pharrell. Fyütch leads music, poetry and performance workshops/assemblies for students of all ages, and corporations like Adidas, Verizon and Warby Parker. His unique blend of catchy social justice content covers topics like Black history, indigenous peoples, empathy and sustainability. Fyütch is a member of the Grammy-nominated group 1 Tribe Collective, celebrating the rich culture and diversity that Black voices bring to family music. He is currently based in Bronx, N.Y. with his 4-year-old daughter Aura.
Sponsorship support for the Strand Famly Series has been provided by Owls Head Transportation Museum and Rockland Harbor Hotel. Grant support for the series includes the Maine Arts Commission, Knox County Fund of the Maine Community Foundation, New England Foundation for the Arts, Nellie Leaman Taft Foundation, and Western Arts Alliance — Advancing Indigenous Performance Program.
This show is recommended for ages 5 and older. Runtime is 60 minutes. More information, and tickets to see the show in person or livestreamed, can be found at rocklandstrand.com or at 594-0070. The Strand Theatre is located at 345 Main St.