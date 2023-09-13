ROCKLAND — English folksinger (and guitar, cittern and concertina virtuoso) Steve Turner gives a concert Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Sail, Power and Steam Museum, 75 Mechanic St. Turner is in Maine for just one concert prior to his appearance headlining the Portsmouth, N.H., maritime folk festival Sept. 23 and 24.
Turner is a riveting performer of a wide variety of songs from both sides of “the pond.” Whether belting out a traditional sea chantey, giving new life to an ancient English folksong, or singing one of his favorite songs by 19th-century American songster Stephen Foster, Turner’s strong voice, polished instrumental accompaniments, and deep knowledge of his material make every concert memorable.
Turner began his folk-singing career in Manchester, England, and has recorded nine solo albums supported by a “Who’s Who” of British folk, including Martin Carthy, Eliza Carthy, Martin Simpson, Nancy Kerr, Sam Carter and Oliver Knight, to name a few. After winning Melody Maker’s “Stars of the 80s” competition in 1979, he began a solo career, touring nationally and internationally and releasing four albums on Fellside Records. After 13 years away from the folk scene making violins, Turner reignited his singing career in 2004, performing in folk clubs and festivals, and producing five more solo recordings. His just-released album, "Curious Times," features folk legend Martin Carthy playing backup guitar on five tracks.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; the concert begins at 7 p.m. Admission is $20 at the door; cash or checks only. This concert series is sponsored by Rockland Folk Arts and the Sail, Power and Steam Museum. For more information, call 593-8068 or visit facebook.com/RocklandFolkArts.