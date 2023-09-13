Music

Steve Turner_PC LewisJBrockway.jpg

Steve Turner

 Photo by Lewis J. Brockway

ROCKLAND — English folksinger (and guitar, cittern and concertina virtuoso) Steve Turner gives a concert Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Sail, Power and Steam Museum, 75 Mechanic St. Turner is in Maine for just one concert prior to his appearance headlining the Portsmouth, N.H., maritime folk festival  Sept. 23 and 24.

Turner is a riveting performer of a wide variety of songs from both sides of “the pond.” Whether belting out a traditional sea chantey, giving new life to an ancient English folksong, or singing one of his favorite songs by 19th-century American songster Stephen Foster, Turner’s strong voice, polished instrumental accompaniments, and deep knowledge of his material make every concert memorable.

Tags

Recommended for you