Earth Jams.jpg

Matt Loosigian of Earth Jams.

ROCKLAND — All are invited to the interactive, fun and free Earth Jams Kids Concert Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 3 p.m. on the lawn at Rockland Public Library, 80 Union St.

Jump on the "song toboggan" and sing along with Matt Loosigian of Earth Jams. A Brunswick-based folk singer, guitarist and songwriter, Loosigian specializes in playful, funny songs about ecology and being green. Join him as he works his musical magic in this interactive and fun music show.