ROCKLAND — All are invited to the interactive, fun and free Earth Jams Kids Concert Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 3 p.m. on the lawn at Rockland Public Library, 80 Union St.
Jump on the "song toboggan" and sing along with Matt Loosigian of Earth Jams. A Brunswick-based folk singer, guitarist and songwriter, Loosigian specializes in playful, funny songs about ecology and being green. Join him as he works his musical magic in this interactive and fun music show.
"All four of us absolutely loved you. We've seen many performers over the years, and I've never noticed my children so entranced and so interested in remembering particular songs," said Felicity, a parent of three.
Loosigian has the unique ability to capture and keep the attention of children from babies through elementary ages. Inspired by his incredibly dynamic voice and charismatic performance style, participants will sing, play and dance along as this musical wizard pulls giggles out of his guitar. As he performs it’s clear that Loosigian has a great love of music, fun and children and wants to transmit that love to the families.
"I believe that every child has a seed of music inside. If we nurture those seeds by teaching them to exercise their musical muscles from a young age they will blossom into enthusiastic musical beings," he said. "I demonstrate how easy and fun it is to make your own music."
Loosigian has been spreading musical joy around Maine and New England since 2005. With a background in choral, solo and a cappella singing, today he performs at school assemblies and family concerts, and leads workshops for teachers. In 2009, he released a solo album, "Hungry for the Sun," that received a Kids Music Award, with songs about ecology and being green.