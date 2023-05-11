MIDCOAST — Local award-winning alternative rock band Drive by Todd is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with the release of a new song and music video entitled "Sabotage." The group is comprised of Joanna Grierson, Peyton Clark and Jake Nagy.
"'Sabotage' offers a peek into the diary of a person fully aware of their shortcomings and toxic traits. Instead of being penitent toward those they've hurt along the way, they revel in the chaos and embrace their dark side," said frontwoman and lyricist Joanna Grierson.
Drummer Peyton Clark said, "The video is so fun and has lots of quirky and silly clips that you have to keep an eye out for. We wanted to show our weird side and just have fun with it!"
Drive by Todd would like to thank:
Kevin Billingslea, recording engineer at The Halo Studio in Windham;
Leslie Spears, owner of Myrtle Street Tavern, and Amy Files at the Lincoln Street Center for their hospitality and use of the buildings;
Brandon Raye's family, his daughter Kaleigh Raye, his mother Melissa Harjula, his grandmother Jackie Raye and his partner Jessica Hallet-Maddocks for letting Drive by Todd dedicate this song to their late dear friend;
Sean and Tracy of Salty Crow Videography who brought Drive by Todd’s vision to life with their directing, filming and editing.
Many people came together to make the music video possible, including local trivia king Matt Mulrey who starred in Drive by Todd’s last music video "Aubergine," and the following extras: Phoebe Dodge, Angela McIntyre, Jeff Obitz, Brad Grierson, Deminique Cole, Ziggy Clark, Randall Clark, Lisa Stanley-Pearse, Michelle Demarchi, Jasmine Dennis, Abri Collins, Al Blum, Jamel James, David Stearns, Katey Stearns, Melissa Harjula, Jackie Raye, David Joseph, Karla Joseph, Bobby Martin, Alicia Martin, Malcolm Joseph, Wheeler Joseph, Rowan Martin and Finn Martin.
The song is available on all streaming platforms and the video can be seen on YouTube at youtu.be/GKUGok4g8sE.
For more information about the band and for show dates and weekly updates, follow @drivebytoddband on Instagram or on Facebook at Facebook.com/drivebytodd.