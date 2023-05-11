Music

Drive by Todd_Sabotage.JPG

Drive by Todd

MIDCOAST — Local award-winning alternative rock band Drive by Todd is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with the release of a new song and music video entitled "Sabotage." The group is comprised of Joanna Grierson, Peyton Clark and Jake Nagy.

"'Sabotage' offers a peek into the diary of a person fully aware of their shortcomings and toxic traits. Instead of being penitent toward those they've hurt along the way, they revel in the chaos and embrace their dark side," said frontwoman and lyricist Joanna Grierson.