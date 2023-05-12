THOMASTON — Down East Singers, Mozart Mentors Orchestra and four professional soloists will present Handel's "Messiah, Parts II and III" (the Easter portion) on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, at 5 p.m. at Watts Hall, 174 Main St. The performance will be conducted by Anthony Antolini of Cushing.
Considered by many to be the greatest oratorio ever written, "Messiah" was composed in one month in 1741 and first performed in Dublin, Ireland, to great acclaim. Later performances took place in London with some alterations to the solo parts. The work was then forgotten for nearly a century before it became a worldwide favorite, often being performed with hundreds of choristers. Down East Singers' performance will attempt to replicate the original size of the Dublin premiere with small orchestra and chorus.
Soloists will include Erin Chenard, soprano; Jazmin DeRice, contralto; David Myers, tenor; and John David Adams, bass. Jennifer McIvor will play continuo keyboard (harpsichord and organ).
Admission to the performance is $25, free to those 18 and younger, but all must have a ticket. Doors open at 4 p.m. Tickets are available at the Grasshopper Shop in Rockland and Flaura Flowers and Wine in Thomaston, on the Down East Singers website, and at the box office on the day of the performance if any are left. For more information, please visit downeastsingers.org or phone 619-0413.
An open rehearsal will be offered Sunday, May 28, at 4 p.m. at Watts Hall for those who are unable to attend the performance on Memorial Day. A donation of $10 is requested for those attending the open rehearsal. No tickets are required. Students 18 and younger may attend the open rehearsal for free.
Watts Hall is equipped with a new air conditioning and air filtration system, and is fully accessible to those with walking difficulties. The length of the performance is approximately 1.5 hours.