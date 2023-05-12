Music

Soloists, from left, include Erin Chenard, soprano; Jazmin DeRice, contralto; David Myers, tenor; and John David Adams, bass.

 Will Wohler

THOMASTON — Down East Singers, Mozart Mentors Orchestra and four professional soloists will present Handel's "Messiah, Parts II and III" (the Easter portion) on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, at 5 p.m. at Watts Hall, 174 Main St. The performance will be conducted by Anthony Antolini of Cushing.

Considered by many to be the greatest oratorio ever written, "Messiah" was composed in one month in 1741 and first performed in Dublin, Ireland, to great acclaim. Later performances took place in London with some alterations to the solo parts. The work was then forgotten for nearly a century before it became a worldwide favorite, often being performed with hundreds of choristers. Down East Singers' performance will attempt to replicate the original size of the Dublin premiere with small orchestra and chorus.