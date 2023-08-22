Music

Down East Singers

Advance registration is now open for Down East Singers, which will begin fall semester rehearsals Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 6:45 p.m., at Watts Hall, 174 Main St., Thomaston. Rehearsals will continue Tuesday evenings from 6:45 to 8:15 p.m. through Dec. 5.

The ensemble will prepare a multi-media performance in collaboration with Halcyon String Quartet featuring the world premiere of Marianna Filippi's “To Maine, With Love,” for string quartet, accordion, piano and chorus. The work was commissioned by Down East Singers for Maine's bicentennial in 2020 but performance of it had to be postponed due to the pandemic. Composer Filippi, who grew up in Midcoast Maine, recently completed her graduate studies at the Conservatory of Music in Copenhagen, Denmark. In addition, the program will include “Wreathe the Holly,” “Twine the Bay,” by Maine composer Delmar Dustin Small, and Antonio Vivaldi's “Gloria.” Projected art to go with the music will be displayed simultaneously by Luke Fatora.