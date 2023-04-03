Music

Cranston Dean.jpeg

Cranston Dean

 Photo by Bart Lentini

ROCKLAND — Singer-songwriter Cranston Dean performs live at Myrtle Street Tavern, 12 Myrtle St., Monday and Thursday, April 10 and 13, when he pairs with local musicians. His music draws from Americana, folk, jazz, country, blues and pop to translate and transform the human condition into works of art.

Born in Long Branch, N.J., Dean shares his birthplace with “The Boss,” Bruce Springsteen. Dean’s passion for music began in a musical family that encouraged piano lessons, guitar, drums, and a multitude of instruments.