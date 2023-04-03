ROCKLAND — Singer-songwriter Cranston Dean performs live at Myrtle Street Tavern, 12 Myrtle St., Monday and Thursday, April 10 and 13, when he pairs with local musicians. His music draws from Americana, folk, jazz, country, blues and pop to translate and transform the human condition into works of art.
Born in Long Branch, N.J., Dean shares his birthplace with “The Boss,” Bruce Springsteen. Dean’s passion for music began in a musical family that encouraged piano lessons, guitar, drums, and a multitude of instruments.
Dean recalls visiting his great-grandmother, Bessie Dean, off Rte. 52 in Lincolnville Center. If locals remember Dean & Eugley Garage, baked bean suppers at the grange, and picnics on Bald Rock, they would be sharing some of Dean’s favorite childhood memories in Maine during "all three seasons," which he describes as "mosquito season, winter and mud season." In one song he sings, "'50 Acres' in Waldo County, and the soil is rocky and the summer short, I don’t care which way I’m facing, just put me there and then say no more."
During Dean's middle through high school years, he accredited his music mentoring to music teacher Thomas Elliott, who fueled his passion for playing, singing and writing. At that time, Elliott owned Surefire Studios in Long Branch, where Dean recently came full circle. On his newest album, "Northern Town," Dean said he only wanted to use real analog instruments, so the music comes from a Hammond B3 organ with Leslie cabinet, a Wurlitzer, a Rhodes, an analog clavichord, and "a beautiful Yamaha grand piano that was also used on 'Bat Out of Hell' by Meatloaf." Dean said, "The cool connect there is that I got to do that at a studio that my most influential music teacher started with his father back in the '70s."
Dean said he has performed in some sense or another since he was a kid. At around age 15 or 16, he started writing with a lifelong friend, then begging more friends to come to gigs. He recalled the first experience of actually filling up the place, being "[over] the moon about it" and standing out as a night he felt his calling.
Dean went on to study at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia and currently offers vocal, piano and guitar lessons when he is not working construction or playing music. He enjoys his back and forth opportunities between Atlantic Highlands, N.J., and North Shore Woods Productions in Owls Head.
Dean’s music can be found on Spotify, both in solo and band projects, with a heavy YouTube presence on "Youngtown presents" and "Thriving Era" in a variety of settings.
Find Myrtle Street Tavern on Facebook for more information on Dean's local performance.