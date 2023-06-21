Music

CAMDEN — The Camden Rotary Club’s annual Music by the Sea celebration brings four free concerts to the Village Green and Camden Public Library Amphitheatre Tuesday, July 4.

The music, made possible by the generous sponsorships from local individuals and businesses, starts at noon and continues into the evening: noon to 1 p.m., Bay Chamber Concerts Jazz Ensemble (Village Green); 2 to 3:15 p.m., Midcoast Symphony Orchestra (Library Amphitheatre); 4 to 5 p.m., Elsie & Ethan (Library Amphitheatre); and 6 to 7:15 p.m., The Right Track (Library Amphitheatre).