CAMDEN — The Camden Rotary Club’s annual Music by the Sea celebration brings four free concerts to the Village Green and Camden Public Library Amphitheatre Tuesday, July 4.
The music, made possible by the generous sponsorships from local individuals and businesses, starts at noon and continues into the evening: noon to 1 p.m., Bay Chamber Concerts Jazz Ensemble (Village Green); 2 to 3:15 p.m., Midcoast Symphony Orchestra (Library Amphitheatre); 4 to 5 p.m., Elsie & Ethan (Library Amphitheatre); and 6 to 7:15 p.m., The Right Track (Library Amphitheatre).
The rain date for this event is Monday, July 3.
The Bay Chamber Music School teaches jazz in a supportive environment by using simple jazz/blues tunes to learn the key components of jazz: rhythm, harmony, melody, improvisation and group interplay. Music by the Sea’s opening performance by the Bay Chamber Jazz Ensemble features faculty members and students performing jazz favorites and original arrangements — a mellow start to an afternoon and evening of fine music.
The Midcoast Symphony Orchestra performs a full range of classical and modern orchestral literature. This community-based organization draws players and audiences from south of Portland to Rockland along the coast and from Augusta to Lewiston-Auburn. Its music on the big day will range from Aaron Copland and John Philip Sousa to Duke Ellington and John Williams.
Folk duo Elsie Gawler and Ethan Stokes Tischler perform original and traditional songs, mixing vocal harmonies and multiple instruments. Elsie and Ethan create a rich original sound alive with their love for the music they make together.
The Right Track is a classic rhythm & blues/soul/funk band with a full horn section playing all dance music all the time. The band’s 11 members get the audience on the dance floor and keep them there with tight three-part harmonies, world-class percussionists, and the funkiest horn section north of Boston.
David Butler (bass), Jen Feldman (vocals), John Gass (trombone), Justin Milliken (guitar), Kristi Kalajian (vocals), Lincoln Blake (keys), Pete Kalajian (live sound), Peter Stuart (trumpet), Scott Kessel (sax), Tom Gray (vocals), Tom Oldakowski (drums/percussion) and Tom Rodman (drums/percussion) will bring an energetic close to Music by the Sea 2023.
Music by the Sea is a 27-year Camden Rotary Club tradition of marking Independence Day with free entertainment for locals and visitors alike. Sponsorships cover event costs and support the club’s annual grants to nonprofit organizations in Knox County and Lincolnville.
This year, the club presented grants to the Knox Clinic, Midcoast Recreation Center, the Knox County Gleaners, Penobscot Bay YMCA, MCH Meals on Wheels, and Marine Mammals of Maine.
Audience members are invited to bring picnic blankets and beach chairs to the amphitheatre. Water and popcorn will be available, and voluntary donations are welcome.
The Camden Rotary Club meets at noon on Tuesdays either in person at the First Congregational Church, 55 Elm St., or via Zoom. Complete details are available at camdenrotary.org.