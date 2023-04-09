Music

Eric Kilburn_PC Susan Wilson.jpg

Eric Kilburn

 Photo by Susan Wilson

ROCKLAND — The Good Trouble Project invites the public to celebrate Earth Day with a concert hosted by singer-songwriters John and Rachel Nicholas. The show will feature Boston area’s Eric Kilburn and Belfast’s Sara Trunzo and will take place at the Rockland UU Church, 345 Broadway, Saturday, April 29, at 7 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Maine Climate Action Now (formerly 350Maine).

The Good Trouble Project is a new endeavor by the Nicholases, inspired by the work of the late John Lewis, a civil rights leader and congressman, and is dedicated to combining intimate concerts with fundraising for peace, justice and environmental causes.

Sara Trunzo.jpg

Sara Trunzo