ROCKLAND — The Good Trouble Project invites the public to celebrate Earth Day with a concert hosted by singer-songwriters John and Rachel Nicholas. The show will feature Boston area’s Eric Kilburn and Belfast’s Sara Trunzo and will take place at the Rockland UU Church, 345 Broadway, Saturday, April 29, at 7 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Maine Climate Action Now (formerly 350Maine).
The Good Trouble Project is a new endeavor by the Nicholases, inspired by the work of the late John Lewis, a civil rights leader and congressman, and is dedicated to combining intimate concerts with fundraising for peace, justice and environmental causes.
Kilburn is a man of many talents and well known in the Boston area as owner of Wellspring Sound, one of the area’s top recording studios. But before the studio business he was — and still is — a serious musician and songwriter of subtle and captivating insight, both humorous and poignant. In 2019, Kilburn recorded his first solo album in 29 years as well as being invited as a finalist to the Kerrville Folk Festival’s New Folk Songwriting Contest in Texas. His most recent CD “Reckoning” was just rated at #2 for February 2023 on the FAI Folk Chart. The Boston Globe has said of him, “A witty and insightful songwriter… Kilburn is a skillful guitarist and has a distinctive, full-bodied voice… a diverse and extremely talented performer.”
Trunzo is a songwriter, curator and community organizer who delivers songs with, what Adobe and Teardrops describes as, “a sense of empathy that few songwriters attain.” She lives in Waldo County and regularly spends time in Nashville. Her 2019 LP “Dirigo Attitude” reached #22 on the Folk Alliance International chart and featured Darrel Scott and Mary Gauthier. The lead single, “Food and Medicine,” reached #3 on the Folk Alliance International chart and was runner up in the 2023 International Acoustic Music Awards. Trunzo is also a weekly host on WERU Radio’s “Country and Northeastern” show.
Tickets are $15 and doors open at 6:30 p.m. For more information or to reserve seats, call 508-314-1506.