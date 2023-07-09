Music

Cassatt String Quartet.jpg

Cassatt String Quartet

VINALHAVEN/BELFAST — The world-renowned Cassatt String Quartet performs throughout Maine as the longtime ensemble of the Seal Bay Festival of American Chamber Music. From the island of Vinalhaven to Portland, the quartet's itinerary includes public performances, as well as a dozen concerts in retirement homes and community centers across the state throughout the festival.

The 2023 festival brings composers Chen Yi, Pulitzer prize-winner Zhou Long and Anthony De Ritis to the state with local concerts in Vinalhaven and Belfast on Aug. 1 and 2, respectively. Along with guest artists Wang Guowei (erhu) and Peter Weitzner (bass), the CSQ performs works by these guest composers alongside music by the American composer Dorothy Rudd Moore (1940-2022).