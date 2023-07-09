VINALHAVEN/BELFAST — The world-renowned Cassatt String Quartet performs throughout Maine as the longtime ensemble of the Seal Bay Festival of American Chamber Music. From the island of Vinalhaven to Portland, the quartet's itinerary includes public performances, as well as a dozen concerts in retirement homes and community centers across the state throughout the festival.
The 2023 festival brings composers Chen Yi, Pulitzer prize-winner Zhou Long and Anthony De Ritis to the state with local concerts in Vinalhaven and Belfast on Aug. 1 and 2, respectively. Along with guest artists Wang Guowei (erhu) and Peter Weitzner (bass), the CSQ performs works by these guest composers alongside music by the American composer Dorothy Rudd Moore (1940-2022).
Founded in 1994, the Seal Bay Festival fosters the relationship between American composers, performers and audiences. At SBF’s annual Composer Institute, world-renowned composers Chen Yi and Zhou Long are mentors to composers who are at the beginning of their careers. Music by these fellows is premiered by the Cassatts July 31, after several days of workshop rehearsals.
The following are chances to hear the performances locally:
July 29, 3 p.m.:Visual Artist Presentation with Master Printmaker Christopher Clark; Vinalhaven; free admission; must register in advance at muneko@gmail.com or 212-932-9449, address provided upon registration.
July 30, 1 p.m.:Open Rehearsal with Cassatt String Quartet and Wang Guowei (erhu); Vinalhaven Library, 6 Carver St.; free admission.
July 30, 7 p.m.:Partners in Island Education Fundraising Concert with Cassatt String Quartet, Peter Weitzner (bass) and Wang Guowei (erhu); Union Church, 25 East Main St., Vinalhaven; admission by donation.
July 31, 6 p.m.:Emerging Composers Concert/Premiere of Quartets; Vinalhaven School, Smith Hokanson Recital Hall, 22 Arcola Lane, Vinalhaven; admission by donation.
Seal Bay Festival Concerts with Cassatt String Quartet and Wang Guowei (erhu)
Aug. 1, 7 p.m.: Vinalhaven School, Smith Hokanson Recital Hall, 22 Arcola Lane, Vinalhaven; admission by donation.
Aug. 2, 7 p.m.: The First Church of Belfast, 8 Court St., Belfast; admission by donation.