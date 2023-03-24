Music

Buffalo Nichols.jpg

Buffalo Nichols

ROCKLAND — Young blues guitarist, songwriter and singer Carl “Buffalo” Nichols will appear on the Strand Theatre stage Saturday, April 8, at 7:30 p.m.

Since his earliest infatuations with guitar, Nichols has asked himself the same question: How can I bring the blues of the past into the future? After cutting his teeth between a Baptist church and bars in Milwaukee, it was a globetrotting trip through West Africa and Europe during a creative down period that began to reveal the answer. For Nichols, performing the blues is both a progressive and a traditional effort. He says that traditional acoustic blues and folk/roots music can be made new by using today’s technology — just as bluesmen of the past have used technology to develop new genres such as Chicago blues, or electric blues, which led to rock & roll.