ROCKLAND — Young blues guitarist, songwriter and singer Carl “Buffalo” Nichols will appear on the Strand Theatre stage Saturday, April 8, at 7:30 p.m.
Since his earliest infatuations with guitar, Nichols has asked himself the same question: How can I bring the blues of the past into the future? After cutting his teeth between a Baptist church and bars in Milwaukee, it was a globetrotting trip through West Africa and Europe during a creative down period that began to reveal the answer. For Nichols, performing the blues is both a progressive and a traditional effort. He says that traditional acoustic blues and folk/roots music can be made new by using today’s technology — just as bluesmen of the past have used technology to develop new genres such as Chicago blues, or electric blues, which led to rock & roll.
“Music is all about feeling,” according to Nichols. “You can use older forms of the blues but the important thing is to really put your soul into it. That’s what carries it forward. The vast majority of people tend to just go for the surface level, but there’s just so much beyond that.”
Born in Houston and raised in Milwaukee’s predominantly Black North End, the guitar was Nichols’ saving grace as a young man. The instrument captured his imagination, and provided him with an outlet for self-expression and discovery. While acknowledging the joy, exuberance and triumph contained in the blues, Nichols looks intently at the genre’s origins, which harken back to complicated and dire circumstances for Black Americans. With this in mind, Nichols says there is a missing link, which he’s often used as a compass: Black stories aren’t being told responsibly in the genre anymore. To begin changing that, Buffalo Nichols tells his own story in the right way.
Nichols has appeared on "The Late Show with Steven Colbert" and on NPR’s "Tiny Desk Concerts."
Tickets are $18/advance, $21/day of show. Beer and wine are available at concessions. To buy tickets, or for more information, visit rocklandstrand.com or call (207) 594-0070. The Strand Theatre is located at 345 Main St.