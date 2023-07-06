ROCKLAND — The 30th annual North Atlantic Blues Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday, July 15 and 16, in Harbor Park. As always, the first day’s festival performances will be followed by the Club Crawl downtown. No wristbands are issued for bar entrance; some may charge a cover. There will also be bands playing on Main Street, which is closed to traffic that night.
NABF performers are: Gabe Stillman, Jontavious Willis, Bernard Allison, Selwyn Birchwood, Shemekia Copeland, Jureesa McBride with guest Paul Nelson, Kenny "Blues Boss" Wayne, Joanna Connor, Mr. Sipp, Southern Hospitality, and, playing between acts both days, Chris Gill.
The Midcoast Music Academy Blues Camp will open the festival Sunday, July 16, at 10:30 a.m. And blues fills the city the Friday night before NABF as many of the local and regional bluesmakers that play the Saturday night club crawl perform previews. After the fest wraps up Sunday, there is the traditional All-Star Jam at Rock Harbor Brewing Co., 5 Payne Ave., which hosts Monday Night Blues concerts almost year-round (one of the exceptions: the Monday after the fest).
For those without advance tickets, admission bracelets are $45 either day, $80 for a weekend pass, at the gate for adults; there is a daily gate fee of $5 for children age 6 to 12, free for younger kids. Gates open 9 a.m. both days, rain or shine; bring lawn chairs, blankets and sunscreen; leave coolers, sun umbrellas, tents, pets and alcohol at home. There are food and merchandise vendors on site. For more information, visit northatlanticbluesfestival.com.