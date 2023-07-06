Music

NABF_Shemekia_Copeland.jpg

Shemekia Copeland

ROCKLAND — The 30th annual North Atlantic Blues Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday, July 15 and 16, in Harbor Park. As always, the first day’s festival performances will be followed by the Club Crawl downtown. No wristbands are issued for bar entrance; some may charge a cover. There will also be bands playing on Main Street, which is closed to traffic that night.

NABF performers are: Gabe Stillman, Jontavious Willis, Bernard Allison, Selwyn Birchwood, Shemekia Copeland, Jureesa McBride with guest Paul Nelson, Kenny "Blues Boss" Wayne, Joanna Connor, Mr. Sipp, Southern Hospitality, and, playing between acts both days, Chris Gill.

NABF_Southern_Hospitality.jpg

Southern Hospitality