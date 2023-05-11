Music

Danielle Nicole

ROCKLAND — Award-winning blues singer and bass player Danielle Nicole and her band will appear on the Strand Theatre stage Friday, June 2, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

Founding member, lead singer, and bass player of internationally acclaimed blues/rock band Trampled Under Foot, Nicole stepped out on her own in 2015 with her first album “Wolf Den,” which debuted at #2 on Blues Billboard and earned her a Blues Blast Award for Best New Artist. In 2018, Nicole returned with a follow-up release entitled “Cry No More,” which debuted at #1 on Billboard, garnering a 2019 Grammy Nomination for Contemporary Blues Album and two Blues Music Awards for Bassist and Female Contemporary Artist, among a slew of Blues Blast Music Awards and three Independent Blues Awards.