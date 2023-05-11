ROCKLAND — Award-winning blues singer and bass player Danielle Nicole and her band will appear on the Strand Theatre stage Friday, June 2, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.
Founding member, lead singer, and bass player of internationally acclaimed blues/rock band Trampled Under Foot, Nicole stepped out on her own in 2015 with her first album “Wolf Den,” which debuted at #2 on Blues Billboard and earned her a Blues Blast Award for Best New Artist. In 2018, Nicole returned with a follow-up release entitled “Cry No More,” which debuted at #1 on Billboard, garnering a 2019 Grammy Nomination for Contemporary Blues Album and two Blues Music Awards for Bassist and Female Contemporary Artist, among a slew of Blues Blast Music Awards and three Independent Blues Awards.
According to the Blues Foundation, Nicole's “distinctive, inventive bass work” — which resulted in her becoming the first female to receive nomination for its Blues Music Award for Best Instrumentalist/Bass — “is the product of years of intensive roadwork; and although her voice draws comparisons to artists such as Susan Tedeschi, Bonnie Raitt and Etta James, it is only the feeling in which she will invoke those memories. Nicole’s show, style and tone are all her own.”
Tickets are $25/advance, $28/day of show. Beer and wine are available at concessions. To buy tickets, or for more information, visit rocklandstrand.com or call 594-0070. The Strand Theatre is located at 345 Main St.