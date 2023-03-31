Music

From left are Jake Blount, Laurel Premo and Nic Gareiss.

 Laurel Premo

ROCKLAND — Award-winning folk performers Jake Blount, Nic Gareiss and Laurel Premo will appear on the Strand Theatre stage Friday, April 21, at 7:30 p.m. Through traditional songs familiar and arcane, this new trio celebrates the deep rhythms and subtle harmonies of America’s eldest musics.

Jake Blount (Providence, R.I.) is a singer and multi-instrumentalist described by NPR as “an Afrofuturist in roots-music garb.” A winner of the 2021 Steve Martin Banjo Prize and a Smithsonian Folkways recording artist, American Songwriter has dubbed him the “King of Roots.”