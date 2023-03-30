Music

Pablo Sainz-Villegas 1.jpg

Pablo Sainz-Villegas

ROCKPORT — Bay Chamber presents internationally renowned guitarist Pablo Sainz-Villegas Saturday, April 8, at 7 p.m. at Union Hall, 24 Central St.

Praised as "the soul of the Spanish guitar" (Billboard), Sáinz-Villegas has become a worldwide sensation known as this generation’s greatest guitarist. His "virtuosic playing characterized by irresistible exuberance" (The New York Times) conjures the passion, playfulness, drama and rich musical heritage of La Rioja, his homeland. Sáinz-Villegas will present a program of Spanish guitar music including pieces from Isaac Albeniz’s "Suite Espanola, Op. 47" and Enrique Granados’ "Danza Española, Op. 37" as well as works by Joaquin Rodrigo, Francisco Tarrega and Geronimo Gimenez.

Pablo Sainz-Villegas 2.jpg