ROCKPORT — Bay Chamber presents internationally renowned guitarist Pablo Sainz-Villegas Saturday, April 8, at 7 p.m. at Union Hall, 24 Central St.
Praised as "the soul of the Spanish guitar" (Billboard), Sáinz-Villegas has become a worldwide sensation known as this generation’s greatest guitarist. His "virtuosic playing characterized by irresistible exuberance" (The New York Times) conjures the passion, playfulness, drama and rich musical heritage of La Rioja, his homeland. Sáinz-Villegas will present a program of Spanish guitar music including pieces from Isaac Albeniz’s "Suite Espanola, Op. 47" and Enrique Granados’ "Danza Española, Op. 37" as well as works by Joaquin Rodrigo, Francisco Tarrega and Geronimo Gimenez.
These Café Concerts at Union Hall provide an intimate atmosphere where audiences can enjoy a complimentary glass of wine while listening to chamber music and a beautiful view of Rockport Harbor. Bay Chamber is committed to making live performance accessible to a broad audience by offering a tiered ticketing system. Tickets are $35 for adults age 35 and older, $20 for adults ages 22 to 34 and Pay-What-You-Wish for those age 21 and younger. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit baychamber.org or call 207-236-2823.