ROCKPORT — Bay Chamber presents award-winning string duo ARKAI Saturday, March 25, at 7 p.m. at the Camden Opera House, 29 Elm St.
Featuring violinist Jonathan Miron and cellist Philip Sheegog, ARKAI redefines genre boundaries — fusing classical virtuosity with the electricity of a rock band, the spontaneity of a jazz combo, and the beauty of a string quartet. Winners of the 2021 Astral Artists National Auditions, the duo's past engagements have included The MET Breuer, Rockwood Music Hall, Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the 92nd Street Y. Their electronic debut composition, “Letters from COVID,” was featured at TED@PMI for a global audience of more than 30,000 people from 182 countries. Join ARKAI for a dynamic and electrifying musical evening of original compositions and beloved classics.
As part of Bay Chamber’s Community Engagement Program, young people from across the state will attend a free school matinee with ARKAI, made possible with support from First National Bank and First National Wealth Management.
Bay Chamber is committed to making live performance accessible to a broad audience by offering a tiered ticketing system. Tickets are $35 for adults age 35 and older, $20 for adults ages 22 through 34 and Pay-What-You-Wish for those 21 and younger. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit baychamber.org or call 207-236-2823.