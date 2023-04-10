ROCKPORT — Bay Chamber presents piano four-hands Duo Mundi Wednesday, April 19, at 1 p.m. at Union Hall, 6 Central St.
Since 2018, pianists George Lopez and Gulimina Mahamuti have thrilled audiences with their innovative, diverse and intimate programming style. Lauded as "breathing the same artistic air" with an intimacy of communication that captivates audiences of every generation, their beautifully synchronized performance style engages both the eye and the ear.
Lopez has been a dynamic performer, educator and lecturer for 30 years and is Bowdoin College’s Robert Beckwith Artist in Residence. The first Uyghur from China to receive a doctorate in piano performance in the U.S., Mahamuti has debuted major works at Carnegie Hall and performed extensively across the globe. Their program includes Dvorak's "Slavonic Dances," "Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue" and more.
Bay Chamber’s Midday Music Series features innovative artists and ensembles and offers a midday break in the relaxed atmosphere of Union Hall. Feel free to bring your lunch. Tickets include coffee and cookies available before the concert.
Bay Chamber is committed to making live performance accessible to a broad audience by offering a tiered ticketing system. Tickets are $35 for adults age 35 and older, $20 for adults ages 22 to 34 and Pay-What-You-Wish for those age 21 and younger. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit baychamber.org or call 236-2823.