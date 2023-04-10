Music

Duo Mundi.jpg

Duo Mundi

ROCKPORT — Bay Chamber presents piano four-hands Duo Mundi Wednesday, April 19, at 1 p.m. at Union Hall, 6 Central St.

Since 2018, pianists George Lopez and Gulimina Mahamuti have thrilled audiences with their innovative, diverse and intimate programming style. Lauded as "breathing the same artistic air" with an intimacy of communication that captivates audiences of every generation, their beautifully synchronized performance style engages both the eye and the ear.