WALDOBORO — The Waldo Theatre, 916 Main St., brings Las Vegas-based "Yacht Rockers" The Docksiders to the Midcoast Friday, July 28, at 8 p.m.
Imagine that it's 1981 and you’re cruising the shores with your friends. Bikinis are fluorescent, polo collars are popped, and boat shoes are rocked sockless. In the background, your booming sound system is playing the soft-rock sounds of Michael McDonald, Olivia Newton-John, Hall & Oates, Christopher Cross and Air Supply. The Docksiders are made up of veteran musicians originally from Milwaukee, Wisc. and now based in Las Vegas, Nev. — led by three-time Grammy™ nominee Kevin Sucher.
The band's unique tribute act of soft rock songs of the '70s and '80s — now defined as Yacht Rock — has been entertaining hundreds of thousands of people for years — and audiences are only getting bigger! The Docksiders' hit song after hit song, costume changes, and visual production are only topped by its world-class performance.
Concessions, including beer and wine for those 21 and older, will be available at the show. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $35 in advance online and $40 in person the day of the show. A limited number of front row seats are available.
Having reopened in 2021 after decades of closure, this vibrant, beautifully restored 1936 theater serves once more as a local cultural hub offering theater, music, film and a wide array of performing arts to the Midcoast community. Through programs like youth arts education, after-school activities, master classes, workshops and other events, The Waldo seeks to expand arts participation for residents of all ages and enhance the quality of life for all.