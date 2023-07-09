Music

Docksiders.jpg

The Docksiders

WALDOBORO — The Waldo Theatre, 916 Main St., brings Las Vegas-based "Yacht Rockers" The Docksiders to the Midcoast Friday, July 28, at 8 p.m.

Imagine that it's 1981 and you’re cruising the shores with your friends. Bikinis are fluorescent, polo collars are popped, and boat shoes are rocked sockless. In the background, your booming sound system is playing the soft-rock sounds of Michael McDonald, Olivia Newton-John, Hall & Oates, Christopher Cross and Air Supply. The Docksiders are made up of veteran musicians originally from Milwaukee, Wisc. and now based in Las Vegas, Nev. — led by three-time Grammy™ nominee Kevin Sucher.