WALDOBORO — The Waldo Theatre, 916 Main St., presents the third and final film in its 2023 Summer Maine Artist Film Series Thursday, Aug. 10, at 7 p.m.

The Waldo Theatre’s summer series of masterful Maine Artists began with "Alan Magee: art is not a solace" with artist Alan Magee, Monika Magee and filmmaker David Berez; followed by "Truthtellers" with artist Robert Shetterly and filmmaker Richard Kane; and it will wrap up the series with the film "WYETH" with filmmaker Glenn Holsten.

