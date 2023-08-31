UNION/ROCKLAND — The Strand Theatre’s New Century Series presents a screening of "Roar" (1981) at The Pour Farm’s Outdoor Film Festival Thursday, Sept. 7, at 7:30 p.m. Following that, a live stage production of "ROAR!," a full length rock musical, will be performed by BREAD Arts Collective Saturday, Sept. 9, at 7:30 p.m. at the Yellow Barn, 8 Winter St., Rockland. The Pour Farm is located at 56 Crawfordsburn Lane, Union.
"Roar," the film, stars wildlife activist and actress Tippi Hedren in an adventure written, directed by, and co-starring her producer husband Noel Marshall, and was inspired by the surprise success of the movie "Born Free" in 1966. Hedren plays Madeleine, a woman who brings her children (including real-life daughter and future movie star Melanie Griffith) to the African jungle for a visit with her long-estranged husband Hank (Marshall). An eccentric scientist, Hank has dedicated the past several years of his life to fighting for the preservation of endangered species. A snafu results in the family being met not by the environmentalist, however, but a pride of ferocious felines. Considered the most dangerous and expensive home movie in Hollywood history, the film featured 100 lions, tigers and other big cats. During the film’s production, many cast and crew members were mauled or otherwise injured by the untrained animals.
Immediately prior to the screening, BREAD Arts Collective will perform a musical teaser of its new show "ROAR!" This new rock musical is based on a true story about the making of the film "Roar." The play was written and directed by Lindsey Hope Pearlman, with original music and lyrics by Andrew Lynch, and features the many talents of the BREAD Arts Collective players.
Based in New York City, BREAD Arts Collective is a multi-disciplinary arts collective dedicated to adapting and devising new work that challenges the typical and stretches the possible. The collective is made up of more than a dozen actors, writers, designers, puppeteers and musicians who have been making original work together since 2012. Shows have been produced at the historic Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn, the Exponential Festival, and for a 28-week extended run at People Lounge on the Lower East Side. The company has been in residence at the North American Cultural Laboratory, Little Pond Arts Retreat, and Barn Arts on MDI, with its theatrical home being the Brooklyn art space Cloud City.
The live performance will be followed by a post-show party. Beer from The Pour Farm will be available for purchase.
These presentations are sponsored by George Pearlman Pottery.
Tickets for the film screening are $10; capacity for the screening is 30. Attendees should bring their own chairs. Tickets for the musical performance are pay-what-you-wish, $0-$25; audience capacity is 60. Tickets for both shows are available at rocklandstrand.com, by calling 594-0070, or at the door if tickets remain.