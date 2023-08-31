Movies

UNION/ROCKLAND — The Strand Theatre’s New Century Series presents a screening of "Roar" (1981) at The Pour Farm’s Outdoor Film Festival Thursday, Sept. 7, at 7:30 p.m. Following that, a live stage production of "ROAR!," a full length rock musical, will be performed by BREAD Arts Collective Saturday, Sept. 9, at 7:30 p.m. at the Yellow Barn, 8 Winter St., Rockland. The Pour Farm is located at 56 Crawfordsburn Lane, Union.

"Roar," the film, stars wildlife activist and actress Tippi Hedren in an adventure written, directed by, and co-starring her producer husband Noel Marshall, and was inspired by the surprise success of the movie "Born Free" in 1966. Hedren plays Madeleine, a woman who brings her children (including real-life daughter and future movie star Melanie Griffith) to the African jungle for a visit with her long-estranged husband Hank (Marshall). An eccentric scientist, Hank has dedicated the past several years of his life to fighting for the preservation of endangered species. A snafu results in the family being met not by the environmentalist, however, but a pride of ferocious felines. Considered the most dangerous and expensive home movie in Hollywood history, the film featured 100 lions, tigers and other big cats. During the film’s production, many cast and crew members were mauled or otherwise injured by the untrained animals.

