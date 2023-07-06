Movies

What I Want You to Know.jpg

WATERVILLE — Two Maine veterans who fought in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan are featured in the new documentary film "What I Want You To Know," which will have its world premiere at the Maine International Film Festival. Maine veteran Garett Reppenhagen served in the U.S. Army as a cavalry scout sniper and deployed to Iraq in 2004. He and his wife own Freya’s Ice Cream in Rockport. Maine veteran Tom Laaser of Windham served in the U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division as an artilleryman and deployed to Afghanistan in 2013.

"What I Want You To Know" is a gripping, intimate account of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. The film features veterans sharing, with searing candor, personal stories from their deployments and exploring the tragedy of their wars.