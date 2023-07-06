WATERVILLE — Two Maine veterans who fought in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan are featured in the new documentary film "What I Want You To Know," which will have its world premiere at the Maine International Film Festival. Maine veteran Garett Reppenhagen served in the U.S. Army as a cavalry scout sniper and deployed to Iraq in 2004. He and his wife own Freya’s Ice Cream in Rockport. Maine veteran Tom Laaser of Windham served in the U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division as an artilleryman and deployed to Afghanistan in 2013.
"What I Want You To Know" is a gripping, intimate account of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. The film features veterans sharing, with searing candor, personal stories from their deployments and exploring the tragedy of their wars.
Executive Producers Tommy Furlong and Travis Weiner, also veterans of these wars, made the film to validate veterans’ experiences and educate the American public on the feelings of many veterans who didn’t believe in the wars they were fighting.
"Not listening to veterans is what we did after Vietnam," said Director Catie Foertsch. "Truly supporting veterans means listening to what they have to say."
"What I Want You To Know" will screen at the Maine International Film Festival at the Waterville Opera House, 93 Main St., Friday, July 14, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, July 16, at 1 p.m. Both screenings will be followed by Q&A sessions with Executive Producer Tommy Furlong, Director Catie Foertsch, and veterans Tom Laaser (both dates) and Garett Reppenhagen (July 16).