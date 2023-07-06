ROCKLAND — The Strand Theatre’s 2023 film series "100 Years of Movies" presents the film "The Palm Beach Story" (1942) Sunday, July 16, at 2 p.m. The theme for July’s films is "Screwball Comedies."
This comedy finds married couple Tom (Joel McCrea) and Gerry Jeffers (Claudette Colbert) in a strained relationship, largely due to financial difficulties. Gerry decides to leave Tom, a struggling architect, and head to Palm Beach in order to marry a wealthy man who could fund Tom's projects. When Tom follows Gerry, they cross paths with the quirky millionaire John D. Hackensacker III (Rudy Vallee) and his chatty, husband-seeking sister, Princess Centimillia (Mary Astor).
"100 Years of Movies" is part of the Strand Theatre’s year long celebration of its 100th anniversary in 2023. Films from every decade the theater has been in operation will be screened, presented with monthly themes. The films were selected to represent the filmmaking style and perspectives of their time; in addition to well-known works, the titles will include lesser-known, high quality releases that have been overlooked as well as films from underrepresented directors. The films were curated by Alicia Malone, a host on Turner Classic Movies (TCM), and Strand House Manager Liz McLeod. Each film will be introduced by Malone or McLeod, or a special guest presenter.
Tickets are $8/general admission, $7/Strand members, and will be available at the box office 30 minutes prior to show time. For more information, visit rocklandstrand.com or call 594-0070, ext. 3. The Strand Theatre is located at 345 Main St.