Joel McCrea, Claudette Colbert and Rudy Valle in a scene from "The Palm Beach Story."
ROCKLAND — The Strand Theatre’s 2023 film series "100 Years of Movies" presents the film "The Palm Beach Story" (1942) Sunday, July 16, at 2 p.m. The theme for July’s films is "Screwball Comedies."

This comedy finds married couple Tom (Joel McCrea) and Gerry Jeffers (Claudette Colbert) in a strained relationship, largely due to financial difficulties. Gerry decides to leave Tom, a struggling architect, and head to Palm Beach in order to marry a wealthy man who could fund Tom's projects. When Tom follows Gerry, they cross paths with the quirky millionaire John D. Hackensacker III (Rudy Vallee) and his chatty, husband-seeking sister, Princess Centimillia (Mary Astor).