ROCKLAND — The Strand Theatre’s film series “100 Years of Movies” continues with a screening of “The Decline of Western Civilization” (1981) Sunday, March 19, at 2 p.m. The theme of March’s films in the series is “Women Filmmakers,” and this movie will be introduced by Turner Classic Movies host Alicia Malone.
Penelope Spheeris’ landmark 1981 documentary is a riveting and unflinching portrait of L.A.’s infamous punk bands as they perform on stage, and discuss their lives, music and philosophy off stage. The film features interviews with punk fans, music critics and club owners, and includes performances by X, Circle Jerks, Black Flag, Fear, Catholic Discipline, Germs, and Alice Bag Band.
“100 Years of Movies” is part of the Strand Theatre’s yearlong celebration of its 100th anniversary in 2023. Films from every decade the theater has been in operation will be screened, presented with monthly themes. The films were selected to represent the filmmaking style and perspectives of their time; in addition to well-known works, the titles will include lesser-known, high quality releases that have been overlooked as well as films from underrepresented directors. The films were curated by Malone and Strand House Manager Liz McLeod. Each film will be introduced by Malone or McLeod, or a special guest presenter.
Tickets are $8/general admission, $7/Strand members, and will be available at the box office 30 minutes prior to show time. For more information, visit rocklandstrand.com or call (207) 594-0070, ext. 3. The Strand Theatre is located at 345 Main St.