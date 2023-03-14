Movies

A film still from “The Decline of Western Civilization” (1981).
ROCKLAND — The Strand Theatre’s film series “100 Years of Movies” continues with a screening of “The Decline of Western Civilization” (1981) Sunday, March 19, at 2 p.m. The theme of March’s films in the series is “Women Filmmakers,” and this movie will be introduced by Turner Classic Movies host Alicia Malone.

Penelope Spheeris’ landmark 1981 documentary is a riveting and unflinching portrait of L.A.’s infamous punk bands as they perform on stage, and discuss their lives, music and philosophy off stage. The film features interviews with punk fans, music critics and club owners, and includes performances by X, Circle Jerks, Black Flag, Fear, Catholic Discipline, Germs, and Alice Bag Band.