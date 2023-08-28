Movies

stand-by-me01-4fe82db8-ca20-430c-8353-760337b644ba.jpg

From left, Corey Feldman, Jerry O'Connell, River Phoenix and Wil Wheaton in "Stand By Me."
stand-by-me-movie-poster-1986-1020265262.jpg

ROCKLAND — The Strand Theatre’s "100 Years of Movies" film series presents "Stand By Me" (1986) Sunday, Sept. 3, at 2 p.m. The theme for September's films is "Stephen King's Short Stories."

"Stand By Me" is set in a small woodsy Oregon town, where a group of friends — sensitive Gordie (Wil Wheaton), tough guy Chris (River Phoenix), flamboyant Teddy (Corey Feldman), and scaredy-cat Vern (Jerry O'Connell) — are in search of a missing teenager's body. Wanting to be heroes in each other's and their hometown's eyes, they set out on an unforgettable two-day trek that turns into an odyssey of self-discovery and finding the strength they never knew they had. "Stand By Me," a film about friendship and the indelible experiences of growing up, is filled with humor and suspense. It is based on the novella "The Body" by Stephen King. "Stand By Me" is directed by Rob Reiner, and is rated R.