ROCKLAND — The Strand Theatre’s "100 Years of Movies" film series presents "Stand By Me" (1986) Sunday, Sept. 3, at 2 p.m. The theme for September's films is "Stephen King's Short Stories."
"Stand By Me" is set in a small woodsy Oregon town, where a group of friends — sensitive Gordie (Wil Wheaton), tough guy Chris (River Phoenix), flamboyant Teddy (Corey Feldman), and scaredy-cat Vern (Jerry O'Connell) — are in search of a missing teenager's body. Wanting to be heroes in each other's and their hometown's eyes, they set out on an unforgettable two-day trek that turns into an odyssey of self-discovery and finding the strength they never knew they had. "Stand By Me," a film about friendship and the indelible experiences of growing up, is filled with humor and suspense. It is based on the novella "The Body" by Stephen King. "Stand By Me" is directed by Rob Reiner, and is rated R.
"100 Years of Movies" is part of the Strand Theatre’s year-long celebration of its 100th anniversary in 2023. Films from every decade the theater has been in operation will be screened, presented with monthly themes. The films were selected to represent the filmmaking style and perspectives of their time; in addition to well-known works, the titles will include lesser-known, high quality releases that have been overlooked as well as films from underrepresented directors. The films were curated by Alicia Malone, a host on Turner Classic Movies (TCM), and Strand House Manager Liz McLeod. Each film will be introduced by Malone or McLeod, or a special guest presenter.
Tickets are $8/general admission, $7/Strand members, and will be available at the box office 30 minutes prior to show time. For more information, visit rocklandstrand.com or call 594-0070, ext. 3. The Strand Theatre is located at 345 Main St.