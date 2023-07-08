Movies

Our Hospitality Film Still.jpg

A film still from "Our Hospitality."
Our Hospitality_Poster.jpg
Little Old New York_Poster.jpg

ROCKLAND — As a special centennial event, the Strand Theatre will present Silent Picture Day Saturday, July 22. Two movies released in 1923 will be screened: "Our Hospitality" at 2 p.m. and "Little Old New York" at 4:30 p.m. Both films will be presented with live piano accompaniment by Jeff Rapsis. Ticket prices are 25 cents, the cost of a Strand movie ticket in 1923.

In "Our Hospitality," starring Buster Keaton and Natalie Talmadge, sole surviving son William McKay settles a family feud by marrying the rival feudist's daughter, Virginia Canfield. Before the wedding, city boy McKay attempts to escape the little Kentucky hamlet unobserved. When the Canfield men give chase, he hitches a ride on a pioneer railroad train, then is swept over a high falls. A floating log saves McKay, and he rescues Virginia when she follows the chase and falls in the water. The film is directed by Buster Keaton and John Blystone, and has a running time of 1 hour, 14 minutes.

Little Old New York Film Still.jpg

A film still from "Little Old New York."