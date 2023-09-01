ROCKLAND — The Strand Theatre’s 2023 film series "100 Years of Movies" presents the film "The Shawshank Redemption" (1994) Sunday, Sept. 10, at 2 p.m. The theme for September’s films is “Stephen King's Short Stories.”
Few movies capture the triumph of the human spirit as memorably as Frank Darabont’s film "The Shawshank Redemption," from the same Stephen King story collection as "Stand by Me." The film is an extraordinary tale of hope, friendship and survival inside a maximum-security prison. Morgan Freeman plays Red, a lifer who knows how to cope with the bleak hopelessness of Shawshank State Prison. Tim Robbins plays new inmate Andy, a quiet banker convicted of murders he didn’t commit — and whose indomitable will earns Red’s respect and friendship. Andy’s resourcefulness brings hope and change to the entire prison. He’s full of surprises, and the best comes last — leading to one of the most satisfying finales in film history.
"100 Years of Movies" is part of the Strand Theatre’s yearlong celebration of its 100th anniversary in 2023. Films from every decade the theater has been in operation will be screened, presented with monthly themes. The films were selected to represent the filmmaking style and perspectives of their time; in addition to well-known works, the titles will include lesser-known, high quality releases that have been overlooked as well as films from underrepresented directors. The films were curated by Alicia Malone, a host on Turner Classic Movies (TCM), and Strand House Manager Liz McLeod. Each film will be introduced by Malone or McLeod, or a special guest presenter.
Tickets are $8/general admission, $7/Strand members, and will be available at the box office 30 minutes prior to show time. The film is rated R. For more information, visit rocklandstrand.com or call 594-0070, ext. 3. The Strand Theatre is located at 345 Main St.