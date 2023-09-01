Movies

shawshank-redemption-20th-anniversary-01.jpg

Tim Robbins, left, and Morgan Freeman in The Shawshank Redemption.
shawshank poster.jpg

ROCKLAND — The Strand Theatre’s 2023 film series "100 Years of Movies" presents the film "The Shawshank Redemption" (1994) Sunday, Sept. 10, at 2 p.m. The theme for September’s films is “Stephen King's Short Stories.”

Few movies capture the triumph of the human spirit as memorably as Frank Darabont’s film "The Shawshank Redemption," from the same Stephen King story collection as "Stand by Me." The film is an extraordinary tale of hope, friendship and survival inside a maximum-security prison. Morgan Freeman plays Red, a lifer who knows how to cope with the bleak hopelessness of Shawshank State Prison. Tim Robbins plays new inmate Andy, a quiet banker convicted of murders he didn’t commit — and whose indomitable will earns Red’s respect and friendship. Andy’s resourcefulness brings hope and change to the entire prison. He’s full of surprises, and the best comes last — leading to one of the most satisfying finales in film history.