Movies

Planet of the Apes Film Still_1968.jpg

A scene from 1968's "Planet of the Apes."
Planet of the Apes Poster_1968.jpg

ROCKLAND — The Strand Theatre’s 2023 film series “100 Years of Movies” presents "Planet of the Apes" (1968) Sunday, April 9, at 3 p.m. The theme for April’s films is “Science Fiction Classics.”

Complex sociological themes run through this science-fiction classic about three astronauts marooned on a futuristic planet where apes rule and humans are slaves. The stunned trio discovers that these highly intellectual simians can both walk upright and talk. They have even established a class system and a political structure. The astronauts suddenly find themselves part of a devalued species, trapped and imprisoned by the apes. The films stars Charlton Heston, Roddy McDowall and Kim Hunter.