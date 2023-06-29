OWLS HEAD — In the latest episode of his YouTube series "Barn Find Hunter," host Tom Cotter visits the Owls Head Transportation Museum and speaks with New England Auto Auction™ Director Toby Stinson.
In the episode Stinson gives Cotter a look at some of the rare vehicles in OHTM's new storage annex. Stinson explains how vehicle consignments in the New England Auto Auction™ can directly support the museum's mission to preserve history, educate the public and inspire a future generation of designers, daredevils and dreamers.
Cotter literally wrote the book(s) on barn finds. In his YouTube series, he travels the country searching for forgotten classics in barns, backyards and scrapyards. His book, "Secrets of the Barn Find Hunter," reveals how Cotter finds amazing collector cars otherwise long forgotten. Presented by Hagerty Media, the "Barn Find Hunter" video series has several million views.
Founded in 1974, the Owls Head Transportation Museum is a nonprofit educational organization. Its mission is to collect, preserve, exhibit and operate pre-1940 aircraft, ground vehicles, engines and related technologies significant to the evolution of transportation for the purpose of education.
The museum's largest fundraiser, the 45th annual New England Auto Auction™ will be held Saturday, Aug. 26. While there are countless collector car auctions, the New England Auto Auction™ is driven by a mission to preserve and promote the history of transportation. For decades, the auction has connected motivated buyers from across the country with singular and sought-after consignments.