Auction director Toby Stinson, left, and Tom Cotter on "Barn Find Hunter."
OWLS HEAD — In the latest episode of his YouTube series "Barn Find Hunter," host Tom Cotter visits the Owls Head Transportation Museum and speaks with New England Auto Auction™ Director Toby Stinson.

In the episode Stinson gives Cotter a look at some of the rare vehicles in OHTM's new storage annex. Stinson explains how vehicle consignments in the New England Auto Auction™ can directly support the museum's mission to preserve history, educate the public and inspire a future generation of designers, daredevils and dreamers.