WALDOBORO — Oshima Brothers present their new film “Dark Nights Golden Days," a visual album, at The Waldo Theatre, 916 Main St., Friday, March 24, at 7 p.m.
In their first self-directed film, Oshima Brothers tell the story of their lives as artists and siblings in a world torn apart by climate change that is consoled by people and art. The film is a visual album that pairs with the sequence of their new record of the same name.
Sean and Jamie Oshima explore the joys of the nature (rivers and coasts, mountain tops and horizon lines, wildflowers and wilderness) that they enjoyed growing up in Maine. The visual album dances between themes of addiction to technology, lost love, climate change, and life’s many simple pleasures. The film welcomes viewers into the deep imagination of the band, mixing gorgeous northern drone footage with green screen action scenes built into 3D animated spaces and scenes from around New England.
Music has always been a central part of the brothers’ lives. Their parents performed folk songs and encouraged their sons to make music too. Jamie picked up a guitar when he was six and, by age 10, declared he was going to be a musician forever. Jamie’s early attraction to music led him to learn to play several instruments and produce music and when Sean began writing songs in his teens, they started making music together. “It was natural. Completely organic,” Jamie said. “We had this music to share that people could hold.”
Attendees will hear about how they made this 45-minute film from scratch, watch the film, see humorous behind-the-scenes footage, join in for a Q & A and hear a few songs from the brothers live. It will be a one-of-a-kind evening.
Tickets are $12 in advance online, $15 the day of the event. Tickets are available at the box office starting at 6 p.m. Concessions will be available for purchase.
Assistive listening devices are available at the box office. The Waldo is no longer requiring proof of vaccination, and has shifted to masks optional for all visitors. More information and tickets for this and other events are available at thewaldotheatre.org.