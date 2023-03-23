Movies

Visual Album Poster Landscape

The "Dark Nights Golden Days" visual album by Oshima Brothers.

WALDOBORO — Oshima Brothers present their new film “Dark Nights Golden Days," a visual album, at The Waldo Theatre, 916 Main St., Friday, March 24, at 7 p.m.

In their first self-directed film, Oshima Brothers tell the story of their lives as artists and siblings in a world torn apart by climate change that is consoled by people and art. The film is a visual album that pairs with the sequence of their new record of the same name.