JE77 Steamer Passengers.jpg

Passengers on the JE77 steamer.

ROCKLAND — The Moosehead Maritime Museum, the Penobscot Marine Museum, and the Sail, Power, and Steam Museum are collaborating to bring the documentary “Sunken Steamboats of Moosehead Lake” to the Sail, Power, and Steam Museum, 75 Mechanic St., Monday, July 10, at 6:30 p.m.

Liz McKeil, executive director of the Moosehead Marine Museum, notes that diver and filmmaker Ryan Robbins grew up on Moosehead Lake, touring the shores with his dad who was a fishing guide. As an adult, he was fascinated by the stories of the steamships that once plied her waters, and as he learned to dive, he began to explore. Eventually he met McKeil, and together they envisioned a documentary to tell the stories of Moosehead’s maritime cultural heritage and the history of these beautiful old vessels.