WALDOBORO — Mountainfilm on Tour, a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed and inspiring documentary films, will be returning to the Midcoast with two nights of films — Tuesday, April 11, at the Lincoln Theatre in Damariscotta, and Friday, April 14, at The Waldo Theatre in Waldoboro. Over the two nights, a total of 18 films curated from the Mountainfilm festival in Telluride, Colo., will be shown that explore themes connected to Mountainfilm’s mission of using the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world. Of the 18 films, nine will be shown at The Lincoln Theatre and the other nine shown at The Waldo.
Presented by Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust and Rising Tide Co-Op, the two events are complimentary fundraisers. Mountainfilm on Tour in Damariscotta benefits outdoor improvement/education related efforts at Great Salt Bay Community School. In Waldoboro the series is being hosted as a fundraiser by The Waldo.
Among the films that will be shown Tuesday, April 11, at the Lincoln, are the ski film "Flow," the heartwarming "Bacon ‘N’ Laces" and "Skin Swimmer" in which Roberta Cenedese trains for one of the most challenging feats in action sports — an ice mile in three degree water. The Waldo will have an equally incredible show including the inspiring mountain biker portrait "North Shore Betty," "Trustfall" about a duo of daring wingsuit flyers, and "Rural Runners," the short film about finding purpose and common ground in rural America with Maine’s own Chloe Maxmin and Canyon Woodward. Maxmin will be at The Waldo for the screening and a post-screening Q&A.
While the greater community will enjoy an inspiring collection of films at night, an age-appropriate pre-curated film program called Mountainfilm for Students will be shown during the school day at Great Salt Bay School and possibly the Miller School as well.
The show kicks off at the Lincoln Theatre, 2 Theater St., Tuesday, April 11, at 6:30 p.m. and at The Waldo Theatre, 916 Main St., Friday, April 14, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available on the respective theaters' websites; visit The Waldo Theatre at thewaldotheatre.org. Tickets will also be available the day of the event at the theaters. The cost for each show is $15 per adult and $5 per child/student. Beverages from Oxbow Brewery and Tin Top Cider will be available for sale at The Waldo Theatre event. See the complete playlist at mountainfilm.org/tour/schedule.
Mountainfilm on Tour in Waldoboro is sponsored by Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust, Rising Tide Co-Op, Granite Hall, Fred Lilly: Build & Design, Crissy Stirratt of Sotheby’s International Properties, Tin Top Cider, OxBow Brewing Company and Solsa Hot Sauce.