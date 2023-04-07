Movies

The Waldo_Mountain FIlm Tour.jpg
Photo courtesy "North Shore Betty."

WALDOBORO — Mountainfilm on Tour, a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed and inspiring documentary films, will be returning to the Midcoast with two nights of films — Tuesday, April 11, at the Lincoln Theatre in Damariscotta, and Friday, April 14, at The Waldo Theatre in Waldoboro. Over the two nights, a total of 18 films curated from the Mountainfilm festival in Telluride, Colo., will be shown that explore themes connected to Mountainfilm’s mission of using the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world. Of the 18 films, nine will be shown at The Lincoln Theatre and the other nine shown at The Waldo.

Presented by Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust and Rising Tide Co-Op, the two events are complimentary fundraisers. Mountainfilm on Tour in Damariscotta benefits outdoor improvement/education related efforts at Great Salt Bay Community School. In Waldoboro the series is being hosted as a fundraiser by The Waldo.