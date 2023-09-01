Movies

Local production company Feet Pic Productions is currently in pre-production of "Rockweed." A feature film set in the Midcoast area, it is loosely based on a true story from the community, told with a magical spin.

"Rockweed" follows protagonist Mar, who is brought back to Maine after the death of her father. Quickly falling for a local drug dealer, she ends up dragged into old patterns, but when tragedy strikes she is forced to reckon with who she wants to become. Meanwhile, Selkie — a mythological creature of Celtic origin — follows an eerily similar path to Mar as she must rescue herself from greedy fishermen and find her way back home to the sea. The heroines — both magical and real — must face inner and outer demons in their journey to find peace and create a home for themselves.