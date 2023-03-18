Movies

ROCKPORT — Maine Media has achieved accreditation from the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE). Membership with the commission recognizes the quality and educational excellence in the programs of study at Maine Media.

Maine Media President Michael Mansfield noted the accomplishment. “Maine Media has been on a remarkable journey over the last 50 years. What an exceptional achievement,” he said. “This is an important acknowledgment of the creative spirit here on campus, and the human energy that makes this place so electric. We were founded on the very idea that artists share, teach and learn from one another. This recognition from the New England Commission of Higher Education gives compelling testimony to that idea.”