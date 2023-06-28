Movies

It Happened FIlm Still.jpg

Claudette Colbert and Clark Gable in a scene from "It Happened One Night."
It Happened poster.jpg

ROCKLAND — The Strand Theatre’s 2023 film series "100 Years of Movies" presents the film "It Happened One Night" (1934) Sunday, July 9, at 2 p.m. The theme for July’s films is "Screwball Comedies."

Opposites attract with magnetic force in this romantic road-trip story from Frank Capra about a spoiled runaway socialite (Claudette Colbert) and a roguish man-of-the-people reporter (Clark Gable) who is determined to get the scoop on her scandalous disappearance. The first film to accomplish the rare feat of sweeping all five major Oscar categories (best picture, best actor, best actress, best director and best screenplay), "It Happened One Night" is among the most gracefully constructed and edited films of the early sound era, packed with clever situations and gags that have entered the Hollywood comedy pantheon and featuring two actors at the top of their game, sparking with a chemistry that has never been bettered.