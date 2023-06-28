ROCKLAND — The Strand Theatre’s 2023 film series "100 Years of Movies" presents the film "It Happened One Night" (1934) Sunday, July 9, at 2 p.m. The theme for July’s films is "Screwball Comedies."
Opposites attract with magnetic force in this romantic road-trip story from Frank Capra about a spoiled runaway socialite (Claudette Colbert) and a roguish man-of-the-people reporter (Clark Gable) who is determined to get the scoop on her scandalous disappearance. The first film to accomplish the rare feat of sweeping all five major Oscar categories (best picture, best actor, best actress, best director and best screenplay), "It Happened One Night" is among the most gracefully constructed and edited films of the early sound era, packed with clever situations and gags that have entered the Hollywood comedy pantheon and featuring two actors at the top of their game, sparking with a chemistry that has never been bettered.
"100 Years of Movies" is part of the Strand Theatre’s yearlong celebration of its 100th anniversary in 2023. Films from every decade the theater has been in operation will be screened, presented with monthly themes. The films were selected to represent the filmmaking style and perspectives of their time; in addition to well-known works, the titles will include lesser-known, high quality releases that have been overlooked as well as films from underrepresented directors. The films were curated by Alicia Malone, a host on Turner Classic Movies (TCM), and Strand House Manager Liz McLeod. Each film will be introduced by Malone or McLeod, or a special guest presenter.
Tickets are $8/general admission, $7/Strand members, and will be available at the box office 30 minutes prior to show time. For more information, visit rocklandstrand.com or call 594-0070, ext 3. The Strand Theatre is located at 345 Main St.