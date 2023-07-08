WALDOBORO — Calling all Pink Ladies and T-birds to a rollicking, one-show-only screening and sing-along with the 1978 musical blockbuster film "Grease" Sunday, July 23, at 4 p.m. at The Waldo Theatre, 916 Main St. Hosted by Boothbay’s own Kenickie, aka Soren Barker, there will be costume contests for both adults and kids, along with a ’50s dance off. The audience will be the star of this interactive show, and great door prizes from local business sponsors will help make this a memorable summer vacation event.
Dust off your poodle skirts and saddle shoes and slick back those DAs, cause this place is gonna be jumping! Suggestions include dressing as Danny, Sandy, Rizzo or Frenchy. Or, for those more creative among us, dress as a beauty school dropout, Greased Lightning, or a strawberry milkshake! Generous local merchants including Perch Café and Bakery, Lakin’s Gorges Cheese at East Forty Farm, and others have donated terrific prizes to make the event extra special.
"November’s 'Sound of Music' sing-along was a huge success," said Susan Hodder, The Waldo’s executive director. "The costume contest was truly amazing. We can’t wait to see the creativity our community members bring this time around!"
"My favorite part is when everybody is singing along at the top of their lungs," said George Bates, dedicated Waldo volunteer and host of "The Sound of Music" sing-along. "We have so few events in our lives these days where we can collectively share joy — this is definitely one of them!"
Come share the fun with family, neighbors and friends, and get ready to sing your heart out! Doors open at 3 p.m.; show starts at 4 p.m. Concessions, including beer and wine, will be available. Tickets are $15 in advance for adults ($20 at the door) and $5 for youth. To purchase tickets, visit thewaldotheatre.org.