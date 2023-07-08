Movies

kenickie.jpg

Boothbay’s own Kenickie, aka Soren Barker.

WALDOBORO — Calling all Pink Ladies and T-birds to a rollicking, one-show-only screening and sing-along with the 1978 musical blockbuster film "Grease" Sunday, July 23, at 4 p.m. at The Waldo Theatre, 916 Main St. Hosted by Boothbay’s own Kenickie, aka Soren Barker, there will be costume contests for both adults and kids, along with a ’50s dance off. The audience will be the star of this interactive show, and great door prizes from local business sponsors will help make this a memorable summer vacation event.

Dust off your poodle skirts and saddle shoes and slick back those DAs, cause this place is gonna be jumping! Suggestions include dressing as Danny, Sandy, Rizzo or Frenchy. Or, for those more creative among us, dress as a beauty school dropout, Greased Lightning, or a strawberry milkshake! Generous local merchants including Perch Café and Bakery, Lakin’s Gorges Cheese at East Forty Farm, and others have donated terrific prizes to make the event extra special.