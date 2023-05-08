ROCKLAND — The Rockland Bicycle Club and Rockland Public Library present a screening of "Return of the Scorcher," Monday, May 15, at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s Community Room, 80 Union St. This event is free and open to all.
"Return of the Scorcher" (1992) is a documentary that shows the difference of bicycle usage in the United States (recreational) and the rest of the world (transportation). After viewing this documentary, a group of San Francisco cyclists wanted to change the relationship of the bicycle to the community. The first ride consisted of 20 bicyclists. Currently, a Critical Mass ride has more than 5,000 bicyclists. As a result of the Critical Mass movement, more people are using bicycles as a form of transportation. Critical Mass occurs on the last Friday of the month. And yes — there is a Critical Mass ride in Rockland.
The Rockland Bicycle Club (RBC) was formed by a group of dedicated bicyclists in the fall of 2018 with the goal of promoting biking in the Rockland area. Members encourage people of all abilities to join; someone will always ride with you. The only requirement is that you wear a helmet. All rides begin and end at Harbor Park. Currently, RBC has weekly recreational rides Sundays at 9 a.m., with distances and speeds chosen by group; the Rockland Summer Breeze Fridays at 5:30 p.m., a short ride around the downtown area; Critical Mass (which RBC does not sponsor) last Fridays at 5:30 p.m.; and the Ride of Silence. The Ride of Silence is an international ride in remembrance of bicyclists who have been killed or injured on public roadways. It is held on the third Wednesday in May (this year, May 17) at 7 p.m. Rockland — one of only two cities in Maine that have a Ride of Silence — will have its third Ride of Silence this May. Find the RBC on Facebook @RocklandBicycleClub.