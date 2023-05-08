Movies

ROCKLAND — The Rockland Bicycle Club and Rockland Public Library present a screening of "Return of the Scorcher," Monday, May 15, at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s Community Room, 80 Union St. This event is free and open to all.

"Return of the Scorcher" (1992) is a documentary that shows the difference of bicycle usage in the United States (recreational) and the rest of the world (transportation). After viewing this documentary, a group of San Francisco cyclists wanted to change the relationship of the bicycle to the community. The first ride consisted of 20 bicyclists. Currently, a Critical Mass ride has more than 5,000 bicyclists. As a result of the Critical Mass movement, more people are using bicycles as a form of transportation. Critical Mass occurs on the last Friday of the month. And yes — there is a Critical Mass ride in Rockland.

