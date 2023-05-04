SOUTH THOMASTON — The Wessaweskeag Historical Society partners with the North Haven Historical Society to present the premier mainland showing of "The Four Boys," a documentary about the lives of four young solders who died in World War II. The film will be shown Saturday, May 13, at 2:30 p.m. in the meeting room of the Wessaweskeag Historical Society, 8 Dublin Road. Seating is limited so please plan to arrive early to ensure a seat. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Admission will be by donation, which the two historical societies will share. Your generous contribution will help them continue to offer these important activities that bring the life and the history of the communities together.
“The Four Boys” is a Ken Burns-style documentary film that was conceived and created by Jacqueline Curtis, the executive director of the North Haven Historical Society. Curtis grew up hearing the stories about the four boys who perished in Japanese prisoner-or-war camps in the Philippines during WWII. Three of these soldiers were distantly related to her and their story became a passion for both her parents and many island families. With this film, viewers will be able to follow the touching story of an island community’s dedication to its families and their memory.
The story is told through letters, archival film and photographs of the four North Haven young men — Hugh Parsons, Charles Baird, Arthur Calderwood and Harold Morrison — as well as their families and the island community during the onset and aftermath of the war. The documentary was carefully curated and filmed over the course of many months and involved not only interviews with family members and island residents, but also included the careful review of the letters these young soldiers shared with their families — letters that family members have kept and treasured all these years. The interviews and the letters provided an amazing wealth of information and gave light to the human impact of war.
The Wessaweskeag Historical Society was founded three decades ago and is a nonprofit, charitable organization anchored in South Thomaston. It maintains an archives and museum contiguous to the town’s public library, hosts monthly potluck suppers and heritage programming available to the public. The society also hosts the annual Heritage Day, sponsors local historic preservation and cooperates the kindred community organizations. Higher education for local youth is supported through the society’s scholarship program.