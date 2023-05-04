Movies

The Four Boys.jpg

Pictured are Charles Baird, Harold Morrison, Arthur Calderwood and Hugh Parsons.

 Archival photo courtesy of North Haven Historical Society

SOUTH THOMASTON — The Wessaweskeag Historical Society partners with the North Haven Historical Society to present the premier mainland showing of "The Four Boys," a documentary about the lives of four young solders who died in World War II. The film will be shown Saturday, May 13, at 2:30 p.m. in the meeting room of the Wessaweskeag Historical Society, 8 Dublin Road. Seating is limited so please plan to arrive early to ensure a seat. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Admission will be by donation, which the two historical societies will share. Your generous contribution will help them continue to offer these important activities that bring the life and the history of the communities together.

“The Four Boys” is a Ken Burns-style documentary film that was conceived and created by Jacqueline Curtis, the executive director of the North Haven Historical Society. Curtis grew up hearing the stories about the four boys who perished in Japanese prisoner-or-war camps in the Philippines during WWII. Three of these soldiers were distantly related to her and their story became a passion for both her parents and many island families. With this film, viewers will be able to follow the touching story of an island community’s dedication to its families and their memory.