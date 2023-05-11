Movies

Kate Winslet and Jim Carrey in a scene from "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind."
ROCKLAND — The Strand Theatre’s 2023 film series "100 Years of Movies" presents "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" (2004) Sunday, May 28, at 2 p.m. The theme for May’s films is "It’s All in Your Head."

After a painful breakup, Clementine (Kate Winslet) undergoes a procedure to erase memories of her former boyfriend Joel (Jim Carrey) from her mind. When Joel discovers that Clementine is going to extremes to forget their relationship, he undergoes the same procedure and slowly begins to forget the woman that he loved. Directed by former music video director Michel Gondry, the visually arresting film explores the intricacy of relationships and the pain of loss.