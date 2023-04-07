ROCKLAND — The Strand Theatre’s 2023 film series "100 Years of Movies" presents "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" (1977) Sunday, April 23, at 2 p.m. The theme for April’s films is "Science Fiction Classics."
Richard Dreyfuss stars in Steven Spielberg's classic sci-fi tale about two ordinary people who are transformed by extraordinary chance meetings with visitors from outer space. Roy Neary (Dreyfuss), an Indiana electric lineman, finds his quiet and ordinary daily life turned upside down after he witnesses an unidentified flying object, and even has a "sunburn" from its bright lights to prove it. Roy refuses to accept an explanation for what he saw and is prepared to give up his life to pursue the truth about UFOs as a momentous event approaches.
"100 Years of Movies" is part of the Strand Theatre’s yearlong celebration of its 100th anniversary in 2023. Films from every decade the theater has been in operation will be screened, presented with monthly themes. The films were selected to represent the filmmaking style and perspectives of their time; in addition to well-known works, the titles will include lesser-known, high quality releases that have been overlooked as well as films from underrepresented directors. The films were curated by Alicia Malone, a host on Turner Classic Movies (TCM), and Strand House Manager Liz McLeod. Each film will be introduced by Malone or McLeod, or a special guest presenter.
This film is rated PG. Tickets are $8/general admission, $7/Strand members, and will be available at the box office 30 minutes prior to show time. For more information, visit rocklandstrand.com or call 594-0070, ext. 3. The Strand Theatre is located at 345 Main St.