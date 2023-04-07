Movies

A scene from "Close Encounters of the Third Kind."
ROCKLAND — The Strand Theatre’s 2023 film series "100 Years of Movies" presents "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" (1977) Sunday, April 23, at 2 p.m. The theme for April’s films is "Science Fiction Classics."

Richard Dreyfuss stars in Steven Spielberg's classic sci-fi tale about two ordinary people who are transformed by extraordinary chance meetings with visitors from outer space. Roy Neary (Dreyfuss), an Indiana electric lineman, finds his quiet and ordinary daily life turned upside down after he witnesses an unidentified flying object, and even has a "sunburn" from its bright lights to prove it. Roy refuses to accept an explanation for what he saw and is prepared to give up his life to pursue the truth about UFOs as a momentous event approaches.