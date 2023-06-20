Movies

Joan Baez I Am A Noise.jpeg

A film still from "Joan Baez: I Am A Noise."

ROCKLAND — On Thursday, June 29, the Points North Institute hosts its annual CIFF Summer Party at the Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., with a special pre-release screening of the acclaimed documentary, "Joan Baez: I Am A Noise."

The CIFF Summer Party is Points North’s only annual fundraiser, and a special opportunity to help support this hometown festival, the Camden International Film Festival, as well as the organization's year-round programs. In addition to the special screening, the evening will include a sneak peek of the Camden International Film Festival’s 19th edition, including a selection of trailers from the program and a performance by Robin the Cellist. Tickets are $25 and include a drink ticket.