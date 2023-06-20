ROCKLAND — On Thursday, June 29, the Points North Institute hosts its annual CIFF Summer Party at the Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., with a special pre-release screening of the acclaimed documentary, "Joan Baez: I Am A Noise."
The CIFF Summer Party is Points North’s only annual fundraiser, and a special opportunity to help support this hometown festival, the Camden International Film Festival, as well as the organization's year-round programs. In addition to the special screening, the evening will include a sneak peek of the Camden International Film Festival’s 19th edition, including a selection of trailers from the program and a performance by Robin the Cellist. Tickets are $25 and include a drink ticket.
Fresh from the Berlin and SXSW Film Festivals, "Joan Baez: I Am A Noise" is an unusually intimate psychological portrait of legendary folk singer and activist Joan Baez. Neither a conventional biopic nor a traditional concert film, this immersive documentary is more of a visual memoir anchored by Baez’s extraordinary archive, including newly discovered home movies, diaries, artwork and audio recordings. Baez is remarkably revealing about her life on and off stage — from lifelong emotional struggles to her civil rights work with MLK and a heartbreaking romance with a young Bob Dylan. A searingly honest look at a living legend, the film is a deeply personal exploration of an iconic artist who has never told the full truth of her life until now.
The CIFF Summer Party has become known for presenting new films well before their wider release, providing audiences in Midcoast with an unparalleled opportunity to get ahead of the buzz. In 2021 CIFF presented "CODA," which went on to win an Academy Award and last year CIFF screened the Oscar-nominated "Fire of Love."
The 19th edition of the Camden International Film Festival will take place Sept. 14-17, 2023. More than 60 films from across the world will be presented at a number of venues throughout Camden and Rockland. Passes to CIFF are now on sale with early bird discount pricing through July 1.
Donors contributing $500 or more receive tickets to the CIFF Summer Party, passes to CIFF and an invitation to a special reception prior to the event on July 29. For more information, visit pointsnorthinstitute.org/rsvp.