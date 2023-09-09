A still from "In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon," playing at the 2023 Camden International Film Festival. This is the U.S. premieres of Oscar-winning director Alex Gibney’s definitive portrait of the iconic singer/songwriter.
A still from the film "Beyond Utopia," playing at the 2023 Camden International Film Festival. This film is Madeleine Gavin's gripping and unforgettable cinematic experience following the high-stakes journey of families attempting to escape North Korea. The film premiered at Sundance, where it took home the Audience Award: US Documentary.
A still from Oscar-nominated director Raoul Peck’s "Silver Dollar Road," a searing documentary about a Black family’s decades-long fight to maintain waterfront land in North Carolina they have rightfully owned for generations against corrupt developers. Featured at the 2023 Camden International Film Festival.
CAMDEN — The Camden International Film Festival, a program of the Points North Institute, has announced the slate of feature and short films for its 19th edition, which will take place in person from Sept. 14 to 17 at venues in Camden and Rockland and online from Sept. 18 to 25 for audiences across the US.
YETI, MSNBC Films, and RandomGood Foundation return as Headlining Sponsors, and are joined this year by The deNovo Initiative and longtime sponsor National Geographic Documentary Films.
This year's edition of CIFF includes 33 features and 27 short films from 28 different countries. Fifty percent of the entire program is directed or co-directed by people from various racial and ethnic backgrounds, and this is the 7th consecutive edition the festival has reached gender parity within the program.
Sixty percent of the program will be U.S. or North American premieres, including several new titles from the Toronto International Film Festival, alongside award-winning films from Sundance, Berlin, IDFA, Tribeca and Visions du Réel.
For the first time in the festival's history, films included in its two major competitions, the Harrell and Cinematic Visions competitions, will all be U.S. premieres.
"As the development and distribution of independent documentary films become increasingly more difficult, we believe this program is a reminder of the incredible value of documentary film as a singularly powerful art form and its extraordinary ability to resonate with audiences," Ben Fowlie, executive and artistic director of the Points North Institute, and founder of the Camden International Film Festival, says.
"Through 60 different film experiences, we explore the beautiful relationship between content and form, examining the power of the image, engaging with the potential of the archive, and immersing ourselves in the personal stories that help us to reflect, reimagine, and relate to one another. Cinema is a beacon, and we are grateful to the filmmakers who have made these works and shared these stories.”