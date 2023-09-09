Movies

In Restless Dreams

A still from "In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon," playing at the 2023 Camden International Film Festival. This is the U.S. premieres of Oscar-winning director Alex Gibney’s definitive portrait of the iconic singer/songwriter.

CAMDEN — The Camden International Film Festival, a program of the Points North Institute, has announced the slate of feature and short films for its 19th edition, which will take place in person from Sept. 14 to 17 at venues in Camden and Rockland and online from Sept. 18 to 25 for audiences across the US.

YETI, MSNBC Films, and RandomGood Foundation return as Headlining Sponsors, and are joined this year by The deNovo Initiative and longtime sponsor National Geographic Documentary Films.

A Golden Life

Still from the film "A Golden Life," playing at the 2023 Camden International Film Festival.
Beyond Utopia

A still from the film "Beyond Utopia," playing at the 2023 Camden International Film Festival. This film is Madeleine Gavin's gripping and unforgettable cinematic experience following the high-stakes journey of families attempting to escape North Korea. The film premiered at Sundance, where it took home the Audience Award: US Documentary.
Silver Dollar Road

A still from Oscar-nominated director Raoul Peck’s "Silver Dollar Road," a searing documentary about a Black family’s decades-long fight to maintain waterfront land in North Carolina they have rightfully owned for generations against corrupt developers. Featured at the 2023 Camden International Film Festival.