Rockland kids assembled on May 28, 1930, for a parade to celebrate the screening at the Strand of "Paramount on Parade," an "all-talking, all-singing musical revue" featuring that studio's entire roster of stars in songs and sketches, with several scenes shot in Technicolor. This spectacular film inspired many such ballyhoo stunts around the country. The small boy with glasses at front center-left, just in front of the lamppost, is 10-year-old Meredith Dondis, son of theater owners Joseph and Ida Dondis, who would one day preside over the Strand himself.
ROCKLAND — The Strand Theatre seeks stories about the theater from the community for its Summer Story Drive.
Do you have a fond or funny memory of the Strand? We want to hear it! The Strand Theatre has survived the ups and downs of its first century thanks to the many community members that attended movies, shows or community events, or supported more recently with memberships or donations. Now, through its Summer Story Drive, the Strand hopes to celebrate all of these years of experiences and engagement by preserving the memories and stories of this sustaining community. The stories that are collected may be utilized in a film that is being made about the theater. Stories can be any length and any subject matter — as long as it relates to the Strand Theatre. Including photos and/or video is encouraged!
Please send in your Strand Theatre story by Aug. 1. To submit/record a story via voicemail, call 594-0070 ext. 8. Please send questions or submissions by email to yourstory@rocklandstrand.com.
The Summer Story Drive is part of a year-long celebration of the Strand Theatre’s 100th anniversary in 2023. The theater underwent an extensive renovation in 2005, and in 2014 became a non-profit organization that is now owned and operated by the Friends of the Strand Theatre. The Strand is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
For more information, visit rocklandstrand.com or call 594-0070. The Strand Theatre is located at 345 Main St.