CAMDEN — Points North Institute, home of the Camden International Film Festival (CIFF), announces the full lineup for the third edition of its Cabin Fever Film Fest, taking place Friday and Saturday, March 31 and April 1, at Camden Opera House, 29 Elm St.

Developed as an extension of the annual fall festival, Cabin Fever will showcase a handful of new, award-winning documentary films from some of the world's most notable filmmakers. Program highlights include a 2023 Academy Award nominee, the latest from Oscar-winning filmmakers Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, and Oscar-nominee Gianfranco Rosi, and exclusive screenings of the latest documentary features from Apple Original Films and National Geographic Documentary Films.