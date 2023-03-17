CAMDEN — Points North Institute, home of the Camden International Film Festival (CIFF), announces the full lineup for the third edition of its Cabin Fever Film Fest, taking place Friday and Saturday, March 31 and April 1, at Camden Opera House, 29 Elm St.
Developed as an extension of the annual fall festival, Cabin Fever will showcase a handful of new, award-winning documentary films from some of the world's most notable filmmakers. Program highlights include a 2023 Academy Award nominee, the latest from Oscar-winning filmmakers Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, and Oscar-nominee Gianfranco Rosi, and exclusive screenings of the latest documentary features from Apple Original Films and National Geographic Documentary Films.
“Creating new experiences where our community can be inspired and entertained by nonfiction storytelling remains one of our biggest priorities,” said Ben Fowlie, executive and artistic director of the Points North Institute and founder of the Camden International Film Festival. "This year's Cabin Fever program spotlights the power of perseverance and is full of hope. It is a slice of the incredible work being developed today, and a reminder of just how impactful the documentary form can be."
Cabin Fever Film Fest passes are $40, which include access to all five films. Pass buyers will receive a discount on passes to the Camden International Film Festival, which will celebrate its 19th edition this September. Individual tickets are $10 each and $5 for students. Purchase in advance online at pointsnorthinstitute.org or at the door as available.
Films scheduled to screen include:
WILD LIFE | March 31 | 7 p.m. | Camden Opera House
Directed by Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin | USA | 2023 | 93 min.
From Oscar-winning filmmakers Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, "Wild Life" follows conservationist Kris Tompkins on an epic, decades-spanning love story as wild as the landscapes she dedicated her life to protecting. After falling in love in mid-life, Kris and the outdoorsman and entrepreneur Doug Tompkins left behind the world of the massively successful outdoor brands they'd helped pioneer — Patagonia, The North Face, and Esprit — and turned their attention to a visionary effort to create National Parks throughout Chile and Argentina. "Wild Life" chronicles the highs and lows of their journey to effect the largest private land donation in history.
IN VIAGGIO | April 1 | 10:30 a.m. | Camden Opera House
Directed by Gianfranco Rosi | Italy | 2022 | 77 min.
The latest from documentary auteur Gianfranco Rosi, "In Viaggio" is a decade-long chronicling of the travels of the head of the Catholic church across all corners of the world. Composed entirely of archival footage, the film grants rare access to the public life of the pontifical, not only from the elevated security of a pulpit but from the more democratic grounds of unpaved streets and vast public avenues.
A HOUSE MADE OF SPLINTERS | April 1 | 1:30 p.m. | Camden Opera House
Directed by Simon Lereng Wilmont | Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Ukraine | 2022 | 76 min.
As the war in Eastern Ukraine takes a heavy toll on families living near the frontline, a small group of strong-willed social workers work tirelessly in a special kind of orphanage to create an almost magical safe space for kids to live in. A poignant and deeply intimate portrait, offering a unique look into how the long-term consequences of war on a society already under strain impacts the most vulnerable. Nominated for a 2023 Academy Award for Best Documentary.
STEPHEN CURRY: UNDERRATED | April 1 | 4 p.m. | Camden Opera House
Directed by Peter Nicks | USA | 2023 | 110 min.
The remarkable coming-of-age story of one of the most influential, dynamic and unexpected players in the history of basketball: Stephen Curry. This feature documentary — blending intimate cinéma vérité, archival footage, and on-camera interviews — documents Curry’s rise from an undersized college player at a tiny backwater Division I college to a four-time NBA champion, building one of the most dominant sports dynasties in the world.
BOBI WINE: THE PEOPLE’S PRESIDENT | April 1 | 7 p.m. | Camden Opera House
Directed by Christopher Sharp and Moses Bwayo | United Kingdom | 2022 | 110 min.
Running in the country’s 2021 presidential elections, Bobi Wine uses his music to denounce the dictatorial regime and support his life mission to defend the oppressed and the voiceless people of Uganda. In this fight, he must also take on the country’s police and military, which are not afraid to use violence and torture in a vain attempt to intimidate and silence him and his supporters.