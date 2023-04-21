Movies

Being John Malkovich Still.jpg

John Cusack in a scene from "Being John Malkovich."
Being John Malkovich Poster.jpg

ROCKLAND — The Strand Theatre’s 2023 film series “100 Years of Movies” presents "Being John Malkovich" (1999) Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m. The theme for May’s films is “It’s All in Your Head.”

In this quirky cult-favorite comedy directed by Spike Jonze, unemployed New York City puppeteer Craig Schwartz (John Cusack) reluctantly takes a temp job as a filing clerk for the eccentric Dr. Lester (Orson Bean). While at work, Craig discovers a portal that leads into the mind of renowned actor John Malkovich. When he lets his attractive co-worker Maxine (Catherine Keener) in on the secret, they begin both an unusual business scheme and an odd relationship that involves Craig's restless wife, Lotte (Cameron Diaz).