ROCKLAND — The Strand Theatre’s 2023 film series “100 Years of Movies” presents "Being John Malkovich" (1999) Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m. The theme for May’s films is “It’s All in Your Head.”
In this quirky cult-favorite comedy directed by Spike Jonze, unemployed New York City puppeteer Craig Schwartz (John Cusack) reluctantly takes a temp job as a filing clerk for the eccentric Dr. Lester (Orson Bean). While at work, Craig discovers a portal that leads into the mind of renowned actor John Malkovich. When he lets his attractive co-worker Maxine (Catherine Keener) in on the secret, they begin both an unusual business scheme and an odd relationship that involves Craig's restless wife, Lotte (Cameron Diaz).
“100 Years of Movies” is part of the Strand Theatre’s yearlong celebration of its 100th anniversary in 2023. Films from every decade the theater has been in operation will be screened, presented with monthly themes. The films were selected to represent the filmmaking style and perspectives of their time; in addition to well-known works, the titles will include lesser-known, high quality releases that have been overlooked as well as films from underrepresented directors. The films were curated by Alicia Malone, a host on Turner Classic Movies, and Strand House Manager Liz McLeod. Each film will be introduced by Malone or McLeod, or a special guest presenter.
This film is rated R. Tickets are $8/general admission, $7/Strand members, and will be available at the box office 30 minutes prior to show time. For more information, visit rocklandstrand.com or call 594-0070, ext. 3. The Strand Theatre is located at 345 Main St.