Artist Kim Bernard.

ROCKLAND — Let's celebrate Earth Day by turning trash into art! Join artist Kim Bernard for a Trash to Art Make & Take Friday, April 21, at Rockland Public Library, 80 Union St.

Youth will clean, cut, shred, extrude and upcycle #2 plastic into small sculptures. Learn how to reduce, reuse and recycle while creating.

