Make trash into art for Earth Day Apr 13, 2023 Apr 13, 2023 Updated 27 min ago

Arts & Culture

Artist Kim Bernard.

ROCKLAND — Let's celebrate Earth Day by turning trash into art! Join artist Kim Bernard for a Trash to Art Make & Take Friday, April 21, at Rockland Public Library, 80 Union St.Youth will clean, cut, shred, extrude and upcycle #2 plastic into small sculptures. Learn how to reduce, reuse and recycle while creating.This program will be split into two drop-in sessions: ages 5 through 10 from 10 to 11:30 a.m., and ages 10 through 18 from 12:30 to 2 p.m.This program is free and will take place on the front lawn of Rockland Public Library.Participants are encouraged to bring their own #2 milk, water or juice jug.

Tags
Art
Art Workshop
Earth Day
Recycle
Rockland Maine
Rockland Public Library
Trash To Art