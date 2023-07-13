ROCKLAND — Beginning Monday, July 24, the Farnsworth Art Museum will host a four-day art camp for children 7 to 12 years old. The summer camp, led by artist Jen Peppe, will take place Monday through Thursday, July 24 to 27, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the museum’s Gamble Education Center on the corner of Union and Grace streets.
This summer, the Farnsworth invites young artists to create, explore new art mediums, and become deeper observers of the natural world and the social environment around them at the museum’s 2023 Youth Summer Art Camp. Each day, registrants will participate in studio workshops, such as exploring the art of Shibori Indigo dyeing, inspired by this summer’s "Alvaro’s World" exhibition, which is on loan from a private collection in Japan. Daily workshops will also include Farnsworth gallery tours to inspire art making from its many exhibitions.
Jennifer Peppe’s adventures as an art educator began in 1996. She launched her teaching career from a busy art room within a colorful, urban, suburban school district. Through the decades, she expanded her skill sets and cultural experiences via study, traveling and teaching abroad. Years of work with creative learners of all ages and abilities have strengthened her commitment to sharing art with others. She has since followed her love of art and nature and landed in Midcoast Maine.
The fee for this program is $275 and $260 for Farnsworth members. For more information or to register, visit farnsworthmuseum.org.